Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail on April 1, said a tweet from his official account.

"This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," the official handle of the leader confirmed the same.

Sidhu was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case last year and was brought to Patiala jail after he surrendered.

The 65-year-old, Gurnam Singh, had died allegedly after being assaulted by Sidhu over a parking altercation.

Last year, the top court had ordered one-year ''rigorous imprisonment'' for the 59-year-old Sidhu, who had quit as Punjab Congress chief after his party's defeat in the state election.

The court judgment was on a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with Sidhu and his friend in 1998.

Sidhu was earlier reported to be released on January 26 after availing of special remission on Republic Day. However, he was not released.

He will walk out of jail 40 days ahead of the Jalandhar parliamentary by-poll amid the crackdown on self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run ever since the Punjab Police took on him.

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