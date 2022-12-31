Former Rajya Sabha MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad has denied reports that he is considering rejoining Congress. Azad called the reports shocking and claimed that they were planted in the media by a section of Congress leaders in order to demoralise Azad's new party's rank and file. He urged Congress leaders to stop spreading such rumours.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress leader wrote, “I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in Congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralize my leaders and supporters”.

Azad further went on in his next Twitter thread, “I don’t have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!

As per claims by some media reports, Azad may return to the party because veteran Congress leaders are working behind the scenes to find an amicable solution for his return. According to reports, the party's change of guard and a recent victory in Himachal Pradesh have caused both factions to reconsider their stance. Before the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Azad stated that only the Congress, not the AAP, could fight the BJP, and Digvijaya Singh even invited him to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

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