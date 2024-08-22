Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata on August 22 morning for questioning related to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

The case has sent shockwaves through the medical community and sparked nationwide protests. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, establishing a National Task Force to recommend safety guidelines for medical professionals.

Following a Calcutta High Court directive, the West Bengal Health Department revoked Ghosh's appointment as principal of National Medical College & Hospital. Ghosh had previously resigned from his position at RG Kar Medical College, citing defamation on social media in the wake of the trainee doctor's death.

The CBI investigation is ongoing, with agents recently conducting a thorough inspection of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the victim's family, stating he would communicate confidential information to the Chief Minister based on their conversation.

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern about doctor safety across India, emphasizing the need to protect women's right to equality in the workplace. The court has requested status reports from both the CBI and the West Bengal government regarding the investigation and a related mob attack incident at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting widespread outrage and calls for improved safety measures in medical institutions.