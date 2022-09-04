In a shocking incident, Indian businessman and former chairman of Tata Sons died in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon.

According to report, the accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway.

Mistry was driving his Mercedes from Gujarat back to Mumbai. According to reports, he was travelling with three more people in the car, one of them died in the accident. The other two, who also suffered severe injuries, have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.