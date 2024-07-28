The President of India has appointed Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Telangana. Dev Varma previously served as Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura from 2018 to 2023.

CP Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana, has been moved to Maharashtra as Governor.

Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, lost his seat in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections. He is a member of Tripura's former royal family and has authored several books.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Dev Varma's appointment on social media, thanking the President and Prime Minister for the decision.

"I would like to extend my wholehearted congratulations to former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Ji, on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana.

My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, and the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for this esteemed decision," the chief minister wrote.

This move follows the October 2023 appointment of Telangana politician N. Indrasena Reddy as Governor of Tripura.