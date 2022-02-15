NEW DELHI: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar today resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years. Kumar cited that he can best subserve the larger national causes outside the Party fold.

In an official letter to Party president Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, “Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and

consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the Party-fold.”

“I am accordingly quitting the Party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea ef transformative leadership, based on

the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” he added.