Prominent BJP Member of Parliament representing Karnataka's Chamarajanagar constituency and a former Union minister, V Sreenivasa Prasad, passed away on Monday. Family sources confirmed his demise while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was in ICU for the last 4 days.

He was 76 years old at the time of his passing and is survived by his wife and 3 daughters.

Prasad had a distinguished political career, having served as a Member of Parliament 6 times from Chamarajanagar and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) twice from Nanjangud in Mysuru district. His contributions to both state and national politics were widely recognized, and he was known for his dedication to public service.