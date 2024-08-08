The former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away on Thursday, August 8 morning in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by his son, Suchetan Bhattacharjee, as reported by Ananda Bazar.

Bhattacharjee served as the second and final CPM Chief Minister during the 34-year rule of the Left Front in Bengal, holding office from 2000 to 2011. His tenure, spanning 11 consecutive years, marked significant political and social developments in the state.

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He was 80 years old at the time of his passing.

Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, Kolkata, on July 29, 2023, suffering from multiple ailments, including pneumonia. Despite being placed on ventilation, he initially responded well to treatment and was released on August 9. However, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise.