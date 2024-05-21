A Delhi court has framed charges against the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for alleged sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of female wrestlers.

The charges were formally pressed on May 21 after Singh refused to admit guilt, opting for a trial to contest the allegations leveled against him by multiple female grapplers. The court has also charged Vinod Tomar, the erstwhile assistant secretary of the WFI, with criminal intimidation in the same case.

The sexual harassment allegations against Singh, who is currently a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, have had political repercussions. The party has denied him a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, instead fielding his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, for the same constituency.