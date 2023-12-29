Four Air India SATS (AISATS) staffers and an Indian passenger attempting to board a UK flight were arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on December 29 for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel uncovered the suspicious activity, leading to the arrests.

The travel documents of a passenger on the UK-bound flight, Diljot Singh, appeared "doubtful" to immigration officials, who refused boarding and directed him to clarify with airline personnel.

Singh, instead of approaching airline staff, sought assistance from an AISATS staffer, prompting heightened scrutiny.

CISF, alerted by the suspicious behaviour, initiated an operation in collaboration with the Delhi Airport Authority. CCTV footage showed AISATS staffers at the crew check-in counter facilitating Singh and two others’ boarding process using "wrong or invalid" documents.

The implicated staffers, identified as Rohan Verma, Mohammad Jahangir, Yash, and Akshay Narang, along with Singh, were handed over to Delhi Police. A case has been registered against the individuals.

Sanjay Gupta, CEO of AISATS, stated that the company played an integral role in thwarting the human trafficking attempt in collaboration with Delhi Airport Authority and CISF.

“Three individuals attempted to illegally migrate, and one of them was apprehended during the operation. Subsequently, the staff involved in supporting the illegal activities were suspended from services and promptly handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action,” said Gupta in a statement.

He said the firm was committed to maintaining "the integrity of our operations, upholding the highest standards of safety, legality, and ethical conduct."

A joint venture between Tata-owned Air India and SATS Limited, AISATS provides various airport services including baggage handling and aircraft maintenance.

The incident follows another case earlier this week, where a Nicaragua-bound charter jet with 276 passengers, mainly Indians, was grounded in France for four days due to suspected human trafficking.

Two people on the flight were detained for questioning, while 25 passengers applied for asylum and stayed behind. The rest flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday.

