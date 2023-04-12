Four Army personnel were killed in a firing incident reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning, around 4.30 am, inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on April 12.

A statement by HQ South Western Command of the Army said that Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed and search operations are in progress. The statement added that four fatal casualties have been reported.

Further details are being ascertained. Source - case of fratricide.