Four jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and 28 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on September 20.

36 BSF personnel were travelling in a hired bus for election duty for the second phase of Assembly polls.

On the way, the bus fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in the Budgam district.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of locals, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.