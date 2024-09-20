Four BSF personnel killed, 28 injured after bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Budgam
A bus carrying BSF personnel for election duty plunged into a deep gorge in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of four jawans and injuries to 28 others. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the situation is being monitored closely.
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Four jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and 28 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on September 20.
36 BSF personnel were travelling in a hired bus for election duty for the second phase of Assembly polls.
On the way, the bus fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in the Budgam district.
A rescue operation was launched with the help of locals, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
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