Four construction workers lost their lives on September 20 after a part of the boundary wall of a residential society in Noida collapsed.

As per reports, as many as 12 workers who were trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of bulldozers at Jal Vayu Vihar, a large housing complex in Noida's Sector 21.

"Rescue operation is underway and details of the injured people are being ascertained. We are conducting search operation as a precautionary measure as all teams are present here," District magistrate Suhas LY rushed to the spot after the incident informed media.

Meanwhile, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the incident and asked senior officers to reach the spot immediately and start relief work on a war footing.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident.