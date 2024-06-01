Navi Mumbai Police apprehended four individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on June 1 for allegedly planning an attack on actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel.

The police revealed that the gang had intended to procure weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier for the attack. An FIR has been filed against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Further investigations are ongoing, according to Navi Mumbai Police.

Authorities received information suggesting that incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his brother Anmol Bishnoi and associate Goldie Brar, had conspired to assassinate Salman Khan by acquiring AK-47, M-16, and AK-92 rifles, along with other sophisticated weapons, from a Pakistani arms dealer. The plan reportedly aimed to intercept Salman Khan's vehicle or raid his farmhouse.

The arrests come following the detention of two shooters for firing outside Salman Khan's residence. The apprehended individuals, identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, allegedly conducted reconnaissance on Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse.

One of the accused, Ajay Kashyap, purportedly contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan via video call to order weapons like AK-47s for the planned attack.

Police also received intelligence suggesting that around 60 to 70 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs from various locations had been monitoring Salman Khan. There were purported plans to employ minors in the attack.

According to Navi Mumbai Police, after executing the attack, the accused planned to escape to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari.