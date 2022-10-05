Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on October 5.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in Shopian's Drach region, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the south Kashmir district's Moolu area.

Three of them were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, the police official added.

“Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian”, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

A local terrorist from the banned group LeT was killed in an encounter in Moolu. On the other hand, two of the three terrorists who were killed in the Drach operation were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed.