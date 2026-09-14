Four Myanmar nationals detained at Bihar railway station for lack of valid documents

Four Myanmar nationals, including a man and three girls, were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Katihar railway station in Bihar after they allegedly failed to produce valid travel or identity documents, officials said on September 14.

The four were detained on Sunday after the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Superfast Express arrived at Katihar station.

According to RPF Inspector Vikram Kumar, an RPF team questioned the four passengers and detained them after they could not produce valid passports, citizenship certificates or other legal identity documents.

“During questioning, they were found to be of Myanmar origin,” Kumar said.

The RPF subsequently handed the four over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and submitted a written complaint seeking further legal action.

The GRP registered a case under Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and Section 3 of the Passport Act, 1920, officials said.

Authorities have also initiated the process of producing the three girls before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The RPF and GRP are investigating how the four Myanmar nationals reached Katihar, where they were headed and whether anyone else was involved in bringing them to or taking them from the area, Kumar said.

The investigation is underway.