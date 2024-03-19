In a operation four Naxal commanders collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 36 lakh were killed in an encounter along the Gadchiroli-Chhattisgarh border. The encounter unfolded during a joint operation conducted by Gadchiroli police commandos and CRPF forces.

The campaign against Naxalites in Maharashtra saw a crucial breakthrough as the encounter resulted in the neutralization of four prominent Naxal leaders. The operation, executed jointly by the C60 and CRPF as part of the Quick Action Team (QAT), was aimed at tackling Naxal insurgency in the region.

The bodies of the four Naxal commanders were recovered following the successful mission. Along with their elimination, security forces also seized a cache of weapons, including an AK47, one carbine, and two locally made pistols.

This development marks a significant blow to the Naxal movement in the area and underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb insurgency and maintain law and order.