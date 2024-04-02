In a fierce encounter between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur district, the bodies of four Naxals have been recovered along with a cache of weapons, including an LMG automatic weapon/BGL launcher. The skirmish, which ensued in the dense forests of the region, has sparked a heightened search operation by the security forces to ensure the area is completely cleared.

The operation, carried out with precision and coordination by the security personnel, led to the successful neutralization of the Naxal threat in the area. Sources indicate that the encounter was intense, with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire before the Naxals were eventually overpowered by the security forces.

The recovery of the bodies of the four Naxals and the significant cache of weapons is a substantial blow to the Naxal insurgency in the region. The LMG automatic weapon/BGL launcher recovered adds to the arsenal of arms seized by the security forces, further crippling the operational capabilities of the Naxal forces.