Four storey building collapses in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri
No one was injured, as the building was already evacuated.
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Four storey building collapses in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri
A four storey residential building collapsed within a few minutes of developing a tilt in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, authorities said on Saturday.
No one was injured, as the building was already evacuated.
According to a Delhi Fire Service official, a call was received at 4.50 pm about a building in the area developing a tilt .
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