Four-year-old among seven others was killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment collapsed due to heavy rains which lashed Bachupally area on May 8.

According to Bachupally police, the victims were migrant workers who belonged to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.

Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts.

Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging leading to traffic blocks.

The DRF (Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.