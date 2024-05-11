External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a firm message regarding India's stance on separatism and freedom of speech in an exclusive interview with PTI. He expressed concerns over Canada's approach towards Khalistani separatist elements and emphasized that freedom of speech does not extend to supporting separatism or advocating violence.

Jaishankar remarked that Canada seems to prioritize its ‘vote bank’ over upholding the ‘rule of law’, allowing individuals with dubious backgrounds, including those advocating violence, to enter and reside in the country, referring to Khalistani supporters among the Sikh migrants from Punjab

"It is not so much a question of running out of options. What we have seen, to our regret, has been the direction of Canadian politics, where separatists and extremist forces, many of whom openly advocate violence, have been given political space in that country," Jaishankar stated.

The minister expressed disappointment at the trend in Canadian politics, where individuals espousing separatism and extremism are in prominent positions. He noted that India has raised concerns about this issue with Canadian authorities for the last 10 years, but the response has often been framed as a ‘defense of freedom of speech’.

He said, “And there are people in positions of prominence today in Canadian politics who espouse that kind of separatism and extremism. Whenever we have taken this up with the Canadians.. it is not a new issue... It has been going on for almost 10 years, and they keep saying, "Oh, we have freedom of speech”.

Jaishankar emphasized that India respects and practices freedom of speech. Still, he clarified that this does not equate to tolerating threats against foreign diplomats, support for separatism, or providing political space to violent elements.