A Freight Train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver. The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian Punjab.

Fortunately, no injuries or major accidents were reported, which is the most important aspect.

An inquiry into the matter has been started to determine the cause of the incident and identify any potential safety lapses to prevent similar occurrences in the future, quoted ANI citing the Divisional Traffic Manager, Jammu.

The officials are taking precautionary measures like implementing stricter safety protocols, regular maintenance checks, and ensuring proper train brakes and signaling systems are crucial to avoid such incidents.

