On January 26, India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a grand parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, marking the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

This year's celebration was particularly notable for the participation of a French contingent, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between India and France.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, graced the occasion as the chief guest, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations. His presence added significance to the event, as it coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. The collaboration between the two countries was further highlighted by the reciprocal exchange that saw Indian troops and aircraft participating in the Bastille Day parade in Paris in July 2023.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France, drawn exclusively from the renowned French Foreign Legion, joined the Republic Day parade. The legionnaires, identifiable by their iconic 'White Cap'—a symbol of their rigorous selection process—marched alongside their Indian counterparts. Those who had excelled in their service were distinguished by wearing the 'Black Cap.'



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Two Rafale fighter jets, accompanied by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft from the French Space and Air Force, soared over the skies of Delhi, adding an aerial dimension to the festivities. This flypast was reminiscent of the spectacle during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France for Bastille Day in 2023, where Indian armed forces participated and Rafale jets performed a flypast.

The inclusion of the French military team in the parade was a testament to the growing military cooperation between the two countries. It also marked the sixth time a French leader participated in India's Republic Day celebrations, the most for any country, with previous guests including Presidents Jacques Chirac, Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron had engaged in productive discussions in Jaipur just before the Republic Day, taking stock of bilateral ties and exchanging perspectives on various issues. Their meetings throughout 2023 at global platforms such as the COP 28 Summit, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit have been pivotal in strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The 75th Republic Day parade was not only a display of India's cultural and military might but also a celebration of international friendship and strategic alliances, with France playing a central role in this landmark event.