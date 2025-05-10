In a renewed escalation along the volatile frontier, Pakistan on Saturday breached the recently reaffirmed ceasefire pact by launching unprovoked attacks at multiple points along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC). The breaches come just hours after both nations publicly agreed to uphold the fragile truce.

According to official sources, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been instructed to retaliate with full force against any further provocations from across the border.

Pakistani forces reportedly resorted to heavy artillery shelling in the Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura sectors along the International Border. Simultaneously, ceasefire violations were also reported from the Palanwalla sector along the LoC in Jammu, raising concerns about a potential escalation.

Meanwhile, security agencies confirmed a series of alarming incidents in Kashmir. Explosions were heard in Baramulla, and forces shot down a drone suspected to have infiltrated Indian airspace. Reports also indicated sightings of a suspicious Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the vicinity. Additional drone movements were detected over Rajouri, while an air raid siren was triggered in Jammu’s Samba district, signalling heightened alertness across the region.