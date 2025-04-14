Violence broke out in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The incident left eight police personnel injured, while a police van and several two-wheelers were vandalized, officials confirmed. Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the unrest.

The clashes come in the wake of similar violence in Murshidabad last week, where three people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during demonstrations opposing the same legislation. Unrest had also been reported from Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur during that period.

According to police sources, the fresh tension escalated when members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) attempted to proceed toward Kolkata for an anti-Waqf Act rally led by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. The protesters were intercepted near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where large numbers had gathered from Bhangar, Minakhan, and Sandeshkhali.

Eyewitnesses told news agency PTI that the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, citing the lack of permission for the rally at Ramlila Ground. One ISF supporter reportedly suffered a head injury during the dispersal.

In response to the violence, a heavy police presence, including senior officers, was deployed to the area, and a high alert was issued in the adjoining localities. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered, and search operations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved.