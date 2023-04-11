A new study conducted by Bhoj Raj Singh and his three Ph.D. scholars at India's prominent animal research institution located in Bareilly has revealed that fresh cow urine contains infectious bacteria and is not suitable for human consumption. The research team collected urine samples from healthy bulls and cows, and after thorough analysis, they found a minimum of 14 harmful bacteria, including Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections.

The study's findings have been peer-reviewed and published on Researchgate. Singh, who heads the Epidemiology Department at the institution, further added that the statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of human, cow, and buffaloes showed that buffalo urine was notably more effective against bacteria like E Rhapontici and S Epidermidis.

The research was carried out between June and November 2022, and urine samples were collected from various cow breeds, including Tharparkar, Sahiwal, and Vindavani, along with samples from humans and buffaloes. Singh stated that while some individuals may be inhibitory to bacteria, the belief that cow urine is antibacterial and cannot be simplified is a common misconception.

It is essential to note that several sellers in India market cow urine in large quantities without the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) label. The study's researchers suggest that distilled urine does not contain bacteria, and they are researching this statement.

Meanwhile, RS Chauhan, a former director of IVRI, who has been investigating cow urine for 25 years, has found that distilled cow urine can help fight cancer and Covid. However, the distilled urine samples recommended for consumption were not used in this particular study.