Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing verbal assault on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference held in Delhi on Saturday. Kejriwal's remarks came just a day after he was released from jail on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) didn't hold back, challenging the BJP on its Prime Ministerial candidate while addressing the media. Kejriwal pointedly queried, "While the BJP keeps on asking the INDIA bloc parties as to who their Prime Minister candidate is going to be, I ask the saffron party who is their PM candidate?"

Kejriwal further raised eyebrows by questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to retire in 2025, referencing Modi's forthcoming 75th birthday on September 17 of that year. "PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September," Kejriwal remarked.

Expanding his criticism, Kejriwal insinuated a potential succession plan within the BJP hierarchy. "If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" he asserted.

The AAP chief continued his tirade by questioning the accountability of BJP promises, directly challenging the electorate. "Who will deliver the Modi Ki Guarantee? Will Amit Shah deliver on your promises?" he questioned.

Kejriwal asked BJP voters to critically evaluate their choices, insinuating that voting for the BJP could effectively mean endorsing Amit Shah for the Prime Ministerial role.