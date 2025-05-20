The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that fresh law graduates will no longer be eligible to sit for judicial services examinations, making at least three years of courtroom experience a mandatory prerequisite.

The decision, delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, marks a major shift in how lower judiciary appointments will be handled, directly affecting thousands of law graduates who had hoped for direct entry into the system.

"Practical experience in court is essential for ensuring judicial efficiency and competence," said Chief Justice Gavai, emphasising that hands-on legal practice equips candidates with the skills needed for handling judicial responsibilities.

The verdict came in response to a plea by the All India Judges Association, which had raised concerns over the competence of fresh graduates appointed to lower judicial posts. Reports from several high courts highlighted recurring challenges faced by newly inducted judges with no courtroom exposure.

“The appointment of fresh law graduates has led to several difficulties, as noted by multiple high courts,” the CJI observed during the pronouncement.

The ruling applies to entry-level posts for civil judges in the lower judiciary, reinforcing the view that real-world legal experience is crucial for judicial integrity and performance.