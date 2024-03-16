As the nation gears up for the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stands steadfast in its commitment to ensuring inclusive and seamless voting experiences for every eligible citizen. With polling stations set up across diverse terrains, from the snowy peaks of the North to the coastal shores of the South, the ECI reaffirms its dedication to reaching voters wherever they may be, thus strengthening the fabric of democracy.

Boasting a staggering 10.5 lakh polling booths nationwide, the ECI ensures that each station is equipped with assured minimum facilities, including ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and assistance for pregnant women. This emphasis on inclusivity underscores the ECI's belief that every voice matters in the democratic process.

One of the focal points of the upcoming elections is the significant participation of young voters, often heralded as the future of democracy. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore individuals aged between 20 and 29, the ECI has embarked on various initiatives to enhance youth participation. Collaborations with icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao, coupled with extensive social media campaigns and radio engagements, aim to mobilize and empower the youth electorate.

Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in the gender ratio within the electoral rolls, indicating a growing celebration of women's right to vote. Efforts to encourage women's participation have yielded positive outcomes, with 12 States/Union Territories boasting an elector gender ratio over 1000. Over 85 lakh first-time women voters are expected to participate in this year's election, further enriching the democratic process.

The ECI leaves no stone unturned in its pursuit of electoral integrity and transparency. Strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) govern the electoral roll preparation process, ensuring that no voter is left behind. Regular consultations with political parties and full disclosure of information on the ECI's website contribute to a transparent electoral framework. Grievance redressal is prioritized at every stage.