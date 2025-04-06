Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, providing a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island, on the occasion of Ram Navami today, April 6.

The rail bridge, known as Pamban, which holds deep spiritual significance, as the Ramayana recounts the construction of Ram Setu beginning from Dhanushkodi, has been built at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

The 2.08-km-long structure features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that elevates to 17 metres, enabling the smooth passage of large ships without disrupting train services.

The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.

Following this, he will visit the world famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation. The official events coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today.

The bridge incorporates stainless steel reinforcements, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints for enhanced durability and reduced maintenance. It is also equipped for dual rail tracks, anticipating future traffic needs.

In 2019, the Indian government approved the construction of a modern replacement.

The original Pamban Bridge, constructed in 1914 by British engineers, was a cantilever structure featuring a Scherzer Rolling Lift span. For over a century, it served as a crucial link for pilgrims, tourists, and traders traveling to and from Rameswaram Island.

According to a press release, PM Modi is expected to visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram at around 12.45 pm for darshan and pooja and later lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu at around 1.30 pm today.