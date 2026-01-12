From Villages to Dreams: Punjab’s Library Movement is Changing Young Lives

In a state where many villages lack study spaces, internet access and quiet learning environments, the Punjab Government has launched a powerful initiative, building modern libraries in villages. This unique decision by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has turned small community buildings into centres of knowledge, ambition and opportunity.

These libraries are not just rooms with books; they are shaping the future of Punjab’s youth.

A unique decision by the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann took a bold step by announcing that every village in Punjab should have a library. The aim is to ensure that students preparing for competitive exams, college admissions, and government jobs have a proper place to study.

This decision recognises that talent exists everywhere; it only needs the right environment to grow.

How many libraries have been built?

So far, hundreds of libraries have been established across Punjab’s villages and towns. Villages that earlier had no reading rooms now have modern, well-lit, well-equipped libraries.

Some of the villages where libraries have been set up include small rural pockets that were earlier disconnected from quality learning spaces.

What facilities do these libraries provide?

Each library is designed to support serious students. Facilities include:

> Competitive exam books

> Newspapers and magazines

> Comfortable seating

> Proper lighting and ventilation

> Computers and the internet in some locations

Students now have a place where they can study without distractions.



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How much is spent on one library?

The government spends a significant amount to establish each library, covering:

> Renovation or construction

> Furniture and shelves

> Books and digital resources

> Electricity and the internet

This investment shows that the government sees libraries as long-term assets for human development.

What do young users say?

A young man sitting in a village library said: “Earlier, we studied in noisy homes. Now this library gives us peace and focus. Many of us are preparing for government exams here.”

Another student said: “We feel like we are studying in a city library, even though we are in a village.”

How libraries are changing villages

These libraries are:

> Improving study culture

> Encouraging reading

> Helping youth prepare for exams

> Reducing migration to cities

> Villages are becoming learning hubs.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

He said: “Books are the biggest weapon to fight unemployment and drugs. That is why we are bringing libraries to every village.”

A quiet education revolution

Punjab’s library movement proves that simple ideas can have deep impact. By giving youth a place to learn, the state is giving them a future.