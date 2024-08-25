A Reddit user has vented his frustration over what he described as the "worst flight experience" at Delhi's Terminal 1 (T1) airport, highlighting both a delayed SpiceJet flight and exorbitant food prices. His detailed post has garnered over 600 upvotes since its publication on August 25.

The traveler arrived at T1 with hopes of relaxing in the lounge, only to find it under renovation. Forced to dine at alternative food outlets, he was dismayed by the high prices. According to his post, a cup of tea cost ₹200, coffee ₹300, and rajma rice ₹400. Additionally, he lamented the lack of seating near these eateries.

The disappointment continued with his SpiceJet flight, initially delayed by an hour. Passengers were further inconvenienced when they were asked to deboard and wait until 2:45 PM for departure—an additional two-hour delay. The traveler’s post included an image showing the flight’s updated schedule.

Responses to the post varied, with some users noting that high airport food prices are common globally and advising to bring food from home. Others echoed frustrations with SpiceJet, suggesting alternatives like Indigo or Air India despite the higher cost.