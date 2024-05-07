The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 7 seized over Rs 1.42 crore during its searches at the premises of a Thane-based company's manager who was arrested along with a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) assistant director in connection with a bribery case.

The CBI seized more than Rs 1.42 crore in cash, two gold biscuits, one laptop and incriminating documents.

According to officials, the CBI commenced the searches on May 6 at Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt Ltd's senior manager Harshal Chougule's residence after he was arrested.

The agency also apprehended Amol Jagtap, the assistant director at the FSSAI's regional office in Mumbai, the company's director, Vikas Bhardwaj, and a representative of the company in the case from Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, a CBI spokesperson said, “With today’s operation total cash recovered amounts to Rs 1.8 crore (approx) along with gold/gold biscuits, etc. during various searches carried out by CBI after the trap.”

It may be mentioned that Chougule was arrested for allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh to Jagtap for clearing the pending bills in the company, as per sources.