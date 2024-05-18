The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on May 18, issued a stern warning to traders, fruit handlers, and food business operators against the prohibited use of calcium carbide for artificially ripening fruits, particularly during the mango season.

In an official statement, the food regulator has "alerted traders/fruit handlers/Food Business Operators (FBOs) operating ripening chambers to strictly ensure compliance with the prohibition on calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits."

The FSSAI has advised state and union territory food safety departments to remain vigilant and take stringent action against offenders indulging in such unlawful practices as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations.

Calcium carbide releases acetylene gas when used for ripening fruits like mangoes. This gas contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus, which can cause severe health issues like dizziness, excessive thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, and skin ulcers.

"Acetylene gas is equally hazardous to those handling it. There are chances that calcium carbide may come in direct contact with fruits during application and leave residues of arsenic and phosphorus on fruits," the FSSAI stated.

Due to these dangers, the use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits has been explicitly banned under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

In light of the rampant use of the banned substance, the FSSAI has permitted the use of ethylene gas as a safer alternative for fruit ripening in India. Ethylene, a naturally occurring hormone in fruits, can be used at concentrations up to 100 ppm, depending on the crop, variety, and maturity.

The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC) has further approved Ethephon 39 per cent SL for the uniform ripening of mangoes and other fruits.