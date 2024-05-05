In response to recent media reports claiming relaxed pesticide residue limits in Indian herbs and spices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a comprehensive clarification. The FSSAI refutes the allegations, emphasizing India's adherence to stringent standards and rigorous risk assessments in determining Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs).

Underlining the regulatory framework, the FSSAI explains that pesticides fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (MoA & FW), overseen by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC) established under the Insecticide Act, 1968. These bodies manage pesticide registration, import, and usage, with the FSSAI's Scientific Panel on Pesticides Residues conducting risk assessments based on data provided by the CIB & RC.

Contrary to misleading reports, India boasts one of the most exhaustive lists of registered pesticides, with over 295 in total, including 139 authorized for use in spices. The determination of MRLs considers various factors such as dietary consumption patterns and health concerns across different age groups.

Highlighting international benchmarks, the FSSAI notes Codex Alimentarius Commission's adoption of 243 pesticides, applicable to 75 spices, with MRLs ranging from 0.1 to 80 mg/kg. In line with global standards, India aligns its MRLs with those set by Codex and the European Union.

The dynamic nature of MRLs underscores their regular revision based on scientific data and evolving international norms. This practice ensures that MRL adjustments are rooted in scientific validity and reflect the latest findings.

Importantly, the FSSAI clarifies that any increase in MRLs from 0.01 mg/kg to 0.1 mg/kg applies solely to spices for pesticides not registered by the CIB & RC, aligning with Codex standards. The agency emphasizes that such adjustments are made after thorough risk assessment and consideration of global standards.

Furthermore, the FSSAI elucidates specific examples where India's MRLs are notably lower than Codex limits, demonstrating a commitment to stringent safety measures.

In conclusion, the FSSAI's detailed clarification dispels misinformation surrounding pesticide residue limits in Indian herbs and spices, reaffirming the nation's adherence to robust regulatory protocols and global safety standards.