The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced a nationwide crackdown on spice manufacturers, ordering extensive testing and inspections at all companies producing spice mixes. This move comes in the wake of global concerns over contamination issues with two popular local brands, MDH and Everest.

Last month, Hong Kong suspended sales of three spice blends from MDH and one from Everest, while Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest mix used for fish curry. Both incidents raised alarms due to the detection of high levels of ethylene oxide, a substance deemed unfit for human consumption and linked to long-term health risks, including cancer.

Despite assurances of safety from MDH and Everest, food authorities in the US and Australia have expressed interest in gathering more information on the matter. In response, India had already initiated testing of products from these two brands.

In light of these developments, FSSAI has instructed officials to conduct comprehensive inspections, sampling, and testing at all manufacturing units producing powdered spices. Special attention will be given to companies manufacturing curry powders and mixed spice blends for both domestic and international markets.

Each product sampled will undergo rigorous analysis to ensure compliance with quality and safety standards, with particular focus on detecting any presence of ethylene oxide. The use of this substance is prohibited in India, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the test results.

India's spice industry holds significant global stature, being the largest exporter, producer, and consumer of spices. In 2022, the domestic market for spices was valued at Rs 87,102 crore ($10.44 billion). Apart from MDH and Everest, other prominent manufacturers include Madhusudan Masala, NHC Foods, and consumer giants Tata Consumer Products and ITC.