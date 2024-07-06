The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a significant step towards enhancing consumer awareness by approving changes in the nutritional information labelling on packaged food items. On Saturday, FSSAI announced that it will now be mandatory for the total salt, sugar, and saturated fat content to be displayed in bold letters and larger font sizes on all packaged food labels.

The decision aims to provide consumers with clearer and more accessible nutritional information, helping them make informed choices about their food intake. The FSSAI's move is part of a broader effort to address public health concerns related to high consumption of salt, sugar, and saturated fats, which are linked to various health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

In an official statement, FSSAI said it has approved "a proposal to display nutritional information regarding total sugar, salt, and saturated fat in bold letters and relatively increased font size on labels of packaged food items", reports PTI. This new labelling requirement is expected to make it easier for consumers to identify and manage their intake of these critical nutrients.

To implement this change, FSSAI will issue a draft notification and seek comments from stakeholders, ensuring that the new regulations are comprehensive and consider feedback from various parties involved in the food industry. This consultation process will help refine the proposal and facilitate its smooth adoption.