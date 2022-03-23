On Wednesday, India's diesel and fuel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre. On Tuesday, the rates rose by 80 paise after a record 137 days with no change.

CHECK RATES

The prices in Delhi, with effect from 6 am on March 23, are:

Petrol: Rs 97.01 per litre Diesel: Rs 88.27 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.58 per litre Diesel: Rs 95.74 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.96 per litre Diesel: Rs 92.99 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel: Rs 91.42 per litre

INCREASE IN PRICES

Fuel prices stayed stable from November 2021 to March 2022, despite global crude oil rates reaching multi-year highs, due to elections in five states. However, many had expected prices to rise as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are determined by a number of factors, including demand for fuel, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, and refinery consumption ratios.

Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state due to local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.