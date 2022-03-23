Fuel price increased by 80 paise per litre for the second day in a row; check details
On Wednesday, India's diesel and fuel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre. On Tuesday, the rates rose by 80 paise after a record 137 days with no change.
CHECK RATES
The prices in Delhi, with effect from 6 am on March 23, are:
Petrol: Rs 97.01 per litre Diesel: Rs 88.27 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 111.58 per litre Diesel: Rs 95.74 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.96 per litre Diesel: Rs 92.99 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel: Rs 91.42 per litre
INCREASE IN PRICES
Fuel prices stayed stable from November 2021 to March 2022, despite global crude oil rates reaching multi-year highs, due to elections in five states. However, many had expected prices to rise as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Petrol and diesel prices in India are determined by a number of factors, including demand for fuel, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, and refinery consumption ratios.
Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state due to local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
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