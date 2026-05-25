Fuel prices rise for fourth time in less than two weeks, petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Monday, May 25, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude oil markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100 mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.21 per litre. Diesel prices in the national capital increased by Rs 2.71 and are now retailing at Rs 95.20 per litre.

Similar increases were recorded across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the financial burden on consumers and the transportation sector.

In Kolkata, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel prices climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

The latest increase follows three successive fuel price revisions earlier this month. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre each. Another hike followed on May 19, when rates were increased by 90 paise per litre.

Subsequently, on May 23, petrol prices were raised by 87 paise per litre and diesel prices by 91 paise per litre, making Monday’s revision the fourth increase in fuel prices within a span of less than two weeks.

The repeated upward revisions come amid fluctuations in international crude oil prices and concerns arising from geopolitical developments in West Asia, which continue to impact global energy markets.