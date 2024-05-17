A state of full emergency was triggered at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday at approximately 5:52 pm following reports of a fire in the air conditioning unit of Air India flight 807 bound for Bangalore.

The flight, carrying 175 passengers, was en route to its destination when the emergency was declared, heightening concerns for the safety of those on board.According to initial reports, the crew of the Air India flight detected a suspected fire within the aircraft's air conditioning system, prompting the declaration of an emergency situation.

Despite the alarming circumstances, the flight managed to execute a safe landing at IGI airport at approximately 6:38 pm, averting a potential disaster.An official from the airline, speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), reassured that arrangements are swiftly underway to facilitate alternative travel arrangements for the affected passengers, ensuring their onward journey to Bengaluru.

The flight in question was operated utilizing an A321 aircraft, according to data obtained from the flight tracking website flightradar24, underscoring the critical nature of the incident involving a sizable passenger aircraft.Responding promptly to the emergency call, officials from the Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire tenders to the scene to contain the situation.

A statement from the DFS confirmed their intervention upon receiving notification of the fire, signifying the collaborative effort to manage the crisis effectively."We received a call from IGI Airport at 6:15 pm regarding a fire. We pressed three fire tenders," stated an official from the Delhi Fire Services, highlighting the coordinated response to mitigate the potential risks associated with the onboard fire.