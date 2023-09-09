Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 9 while attending the G20 summit at New Delhi commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting the theme for the summit 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' drawn from Maha Upanishad.

Making her speech at the summit, the Bangladesh PM said, "We endorse the campaign of LIFESTYLE movement launched by Prime Minister Modi to promote environmentally conscious practices.

Bangladesh, despite making a negligible contribution to global climate change, has suffered the most as a victim of its consequences. According to World Bank’s Groundswell Report 2021, impacts of Climate Change may drive 13.3 million people from their usual habitats by 2050".

"Though Bangladesh has little scope for mitigation, we have undertaken many transformative measures to tackle perilous impacts of climate change consistent with implementing the Paris Agreement, and achieving the SDGs", added PM Hasina.

Mentioning Bangladesh's great efforts in rehabilitating the landless and homeless families, PM Hasina said the country targets to make it free from homeless and landless people.

"Bangladesh is known for ‘Role Model for Disaster Management’. We have made robust gains in disaster preparedness and climate adaptation. For disaster response, we have built 4,530 cyclone shelters. We are now constructing 550 more cyclone shelters called ‘Mujib Killas’ on raised grounds for multiple uses", said PM Hasina in her speech.

Further speaking on the global order the efforts of mitigating climate change effects, the Bangladesh Prime Minister urged all to strengthen global solidarity and adopt coordinated response to address global crisis. Bold, concrete and concerted actions must be taken at the global level for ensuring global peace and stability for greater benefit of humanity. All major economies should act upon their due responsibilities, for the cause of global development. I would like to urge all to operationalise Loss and Damage Fund as early as possible for creating additional financing mechanisms to address climate induced migration.

"In the upcoming COP28, I would urge all to emphasize the implementation of the fund for loss and damage with accountability and transparency. All human beings should have equal rights to live decent life. The global community must not forget ensuring return of the unfortunate Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to Myanmar and must continue their humanitarian support", said Bangladesh PM Hasina

PM Hasina concluded her speech by saying, "...look forward to working with G20 partners to strengthen and save our Earth".