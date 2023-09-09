The first day of the G20 Summit drew to a close with world leaders and delegates experiencing a culinary celebration of India's rich culture and diversity at the official G20 gala dinner, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Heads of State and other prominent global figures were treated to an extraordinary dining experience, where exquisite meals were served on silver and gold-plated utensils, offering glimpses into India's cultural heritage.

The dinner commenced with an eloquent introduction emphasizing how India's diversity is connected through the universal language of 'taste.' The menu eloquently stated, "A medley of traditions, customs, and climates, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us."

The menu also paid special tribute to millets, recognizing their significant nutritional and agricultural value.

Here is a glimpse of the sumptuous G20 dinner menu:

Starters:

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps adorned with a yogurt sphere and spiced chutney.



Main Course:

Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, Little millet crisps, and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice.

Indian Breads:

Mumbai Pao: Onion seed-flavored soft bun.

Bakarkhani: Cardamom-flavored sweet flatbread.



Dessert:

Madhurima ‘Pot of Gold’: Cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps.

Beverages:

Kashmiri Kahwa, Filter Coffee, and Darjeeling Tea.



Special Treat:

Paan-flavored chocolate leaves.



The carefully curated menu not only offered a delightful culinary journey but also paid homage to millets, highlighting their role in Indian cuisine. The flavors, textures, and aromas of these dishes represented the vibrant tapestry of Indian gastronomy.