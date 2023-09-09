The first ladies and spouses of G20 member countries embarked on an extraordinary journey through India's agricultural prowess at a special exhibition organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare at IARI Campus, Pusa. The event, featuring a medley of captivating components, unfolded a fascinating narrative of India's agricultural traditions, culinary diversity, and technological innovation.

As the guests made their way to the exhibition area, they were treated to a breathtaking sight at the 'Rangoli Area.' Here, two massive 'Millet Rangolis' showcased the theme of "Harmony of Harvest," underlining India's deep-rooted agricultural traditions. The rangoli highlighted the pivotal role of women in enhancing agricultural resilience and celebrated their diverse contributions. A second rangoli emphasized global unity, aligning with India's commitment to global food security.

Inside the exhibition, the G20 spouses were introduced to India's dynamic agri-startup ecosystem, where 15 innovative startups showcased tech solutions addressing ground-level challenges and digitizing agriculture. Themes such as Climate Smart Agriculture, Innovation in Agriculture Value Chain, and Millets' Role in Sustaining Health and Empowering Agriculture were explored.

A highlight of the event was an enthralling 'Live Cooking Session' featuring millet-based culinary delights. Celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur, Anahita Dhondy, and Ajay Chopra, along with culinary experts from the ITC Group, curated a full-course meal with a focus on millets. Appetizers, salads, main courses, and desserts, each crafted with millets, delighted the senses.

Chef Anahita presented a Raw Banana Barnyard Millet Tikki with puffed Amaranth, while Chef Kunal prepared a Jowar-Mushroom Khichda. Chef Ajay concluded the millet feast with a Millet Thekua and a Lemon Shrikhand Mille-feuille dessert. Additionally, a dedicated culinary section showcased millet-based dishes from all G20 member countries, paying homage to each nation's culinary heritage.

The exhibition also highlighted India's Research and Development achievements through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Innovations in precision agriculture, agricultural technology, and mechanization were on display. Stalls highlighted the Basmati revolution, India's 'Land of Spices,' the nutritional and medicinal significance of mushrooms, and sensor-based systems for monitoring environmental conditions during transportation and storage of bananas.

The 'Agriculture Street,' a captivating journey into India's agricultural legacy, featured interactive stalls representing various aspects of agriculture, including millets. The exhibit also showcased India's initiatives for food and nutritional security. A key attraction was the exhibits of Lahri Bai, the 'Millet Queen' of India, who has conserved over 150 indigenous seed varieties.

After the event, the G20 Spouses received a token of appreciation—a hamper representing India's cultural and artistic heritage. Handwoven stoles, a bell metal figurine, and a Cheriyal Painting were among the curated items.

The visit offered the G20 First Ladies and Spouses a glimpse into India's agricultural progress and millet farming. The interaction with women farmers from ten millet-producing states allowed them to understand the grassroots-level changes occurring in the millet value chain. Renowned chefs showcased the versatility of millets and Indian cuisine, while startups and Farmer Producer Organizations displayed their latest technologies and products, creating a unique and memorable experience for all attendees.