In a momentous announcement on September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the G20 member nations have successfully reached a consensus on the New Delhi Leadership Declaration, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation and diplomacy.

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," PM Modi said while addressing the second session on the first day of the summit in New Delhi.

"It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted. On this occasion, I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas, and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration has been officially adopted at the #G20India Leader's Summit! Today's era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalization & India's G20 Presidency under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has worked tirelessly towards the goal."

The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration has been officially adopted at the #G20India Leaders’ Summit! Today’s era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation & India’s G20 Presidency under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has worked tirelessly towards this goal — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 9, 2023

In another post, Kant said that the New Delhi Declaration focuses on - strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century, and reinvigorating multilateralism.

It also has a green development pact for a sustainable future and has worked on multilateral institutions for the 21st century and reinvigorating multilateralism.

Kant said that the declaration has been achieved with a 100 per cent concensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

"The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world," he said.

He further added that the current G20 session has been the "most ambitious" with 112 outcomes and presidency documents.