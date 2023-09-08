In anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed optimism that the event will usher in a fresh era of human-centric and inclusive development.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi's mission to serve the underprivileged, emphasizing India's dedication to a human-centric approach to advancing progress.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to chair sessions on 'One Earth,' 'One Family,' and 'One Future,'.These discussions will focus on advancing robust, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth worldwide. Additionally, the Prime Minister revealed plans to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and Heads of Delegation to strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation.

On September 9, President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the attending leaders. On September 10, 2023, leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, a symbol of non-violence and social change. At the Closing Ceremony on the same day, G20 Leaders will articulate their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable 'One Future,' akin to 'One Family,' for a healthier 'One Earth.'

In the microblogging site X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at hosting the 18th G20 Summit at New Delhi's iconic Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10, 2023. This historic event marks India's first-ever hosting of a G20 Summit, and Prime Minister Modi eagerly anticipates productive discussions with world leaders, firmly believing that the New Delhi G20 Summit will set the course for a more human-centered and inclusive form of development.