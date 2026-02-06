Gaganyaan set for 2027 as ISRO targets crewed lunar missions by 2028

India’s human spaceflight programme is moving towards a decisive phase, with the Indian Space Research Organisation planning the Gaganyaan mission for 2027 and aiming to follow it up with crewed Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions by 2028, according to ISRO chairman V Narayanan.

Speaking about the roadmap, Narayanan said the Gaganyaan programme would include three uncrewed missions before astronauts are sent to space. “With the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we are working on the Gaganyaan programme targeted for 2027. Three uncrewed missions are to happen, and we are working towards them,” he said.

While an exact date for the first uncrewed launch has not yet been finalised, Narayanan said preparations were progressing steadily. “The date is not yet finalised, but we are working towards it,” he added.

He confirmed that Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 have already received approval and are planned as crewed lunar missions. “Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, both programmes are approved programmes, and if it goes as planned, as targeted, by 2028, it will happen,” he said, noting that “all activities are proceeding as per the targeted dates.”

A key focus area for ISRO is the development of reusable launch vehicle technology, which Narayanan described as crucial for reducing costs. “When you choose a reusable launcher, it will be cost-effective. We are working towards reusable launch vehicle technology development right now. We have only an experimental programme, and we are working towards that,” he said.

Responding to questions on global competition, including comparisons with SpaceX, Narayanan stressed that ISRO does not view its efforts through a competitive lens. “We don’t consider this as a competition with anybody because the Indian space programme is meant for India,” he said, adding that “a strength only respects strength.”

He underlined the broader economic goals tied to India’s space ambitions, saying ISRO aims to expand the country’s space economy share from 2 per cent to 8 per cent. “We are currently serving the common man across the country, and under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, we have set a target to increase the space economy from 2% to 8%,” he said.

Narayanan also dismissed the idea of setbacks, describing ongoing technical reviews as part of a learning process. “We don’t consider anything a setback. Everything is for learning,” he said, noting that teams are analysing data from the PSLV missions as part of this effort.