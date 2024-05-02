Boating on the Ganga River in Varanasi has now been banned after 8:30 pm to safeguard tourists, announced officials. Mithilesh Yadav, Water Police In-charge, emphasised the move for visitor safety, responding to rising drowning incidents in May and June. Jal Police ramp up presence, especially on weekends, to bolster river security.

Four monitoring teams have been deployed, including two NDRF units and two Water Police squads on boats. A boat crew and three security personnel have also been stationed for support.

Decision has been made collaboratively with boatmen community, any violations will lead to immediate repercussions, including seizure and FIR lodging against boatmen. License cancellation is among the stringent actions for compliance.