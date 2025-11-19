Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in Baba Siddique murder case, brought to India

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in several high-profile criminal cases, has been deported from the United States and brought back to India.



Anmol, a native of Fazilka in Punjab, is among nearly 200 Indian nationals being repatriated from the US, including two fugitives wanted in Punjab. He faces approximately 18 criminal cases across the country, ranging from murder and extortion to organised crime.



Investigating agencies are probing his suspected involvement in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the 2024 killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, and the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence earlier this year.



According to officials, Anmol fled India, purportedly using a fake passport shortly after Moose Wala’s killing in 2022. His attempts to evade Indian authorities came to an end when he was detained in the United States last year. His request for asylum was rejected by a US court last week, paving the way for his deportation.



The NIA and other agencies are now preparing to interrogate him in connection with multiple ongoing investigations linked to organised crime networks operating across India and abroad.