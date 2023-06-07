A gangster was shot dead after a person n opened fire at him inside a Lucknow court premises on June 7.

The gangster was identified as Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

''A person opened fire in UP's Lucknow Civil Court. The injured has been sent to a hospital. As of now, we don't have any other details,'' several media reports quoted Lucknow DCP as saying.

As per reports, a policeman was also injured in the firing and was immediately rushed to a hospital in the state.

Upon receiving the information, DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises.

Miffed over the firing in the court, Lawyers slammed police and pelted stones at them.