A court in Varanasi has sentenced Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia don-turned-politician, to life imprisonment in a case dating back 36 years. Ansari has been found guilty of multiple charges including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and violating the Arms Act.

The charges stem from Ansari's attempt to obtain a double-barrel gun license in 1986 by forging signatures of officials. The court announced the verdict on Wednesday, marking Ansari's eighth conviction since September 2022.

Vinay Singh, the additional district government counsel, explained that the Special Judge found Ansari guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. However, he was acquitted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the trial, Ansari appeared via videoconferencing from Banda jail, where he is currently held. This case came to light in 1990, leading to an FIR against Ansari in Ghazipur, later investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Ansari, who faces a total of 61 criminal cases, has previously been sentenced to imprisonment in various cases, including threatening a witness and involvement in gang-related activities.

Despite his legal battles, Ansari's brother, Afzal Ansari, had his sentence suspended by the Supreme Court, allowing him to return to Parliament. However, Mukhtar Ansari continues to face multiple convictions and legal proceedings for his alleged criminal activities.